Quincy police arrest adult, two teens for possession of stolen guns

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department said it arrested a man and two teens Wednesday evening for having stolen guns on them.

After getting a tip about multiple people in possession of "a sawed off shotgun" at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Gadsden Arms Apartments at 427 South Stewart Street. According to the department, police that arrived at the scene immediately chased after young men who started to run away from the area.

Police said they saw the people who ran away throw guns to the ground.

After a long chase, police stopped 21-year-old Jamel Jackson and two teen boys, one who was 17, while the other was 15.

Police said they found three guns at the scene, two .380 pistols and one .40 pistol, and two of them were stolen from Tallahassee crimes.

"This also shows the connection between crimes and criminals moving freely between Tallahassee and Quincy to commit crimes and hide," the department said.

Police said they haven't found the sawed off shotgun the caller told them about.

Jackson was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation and resisting arrest without violence. The 17-year-old was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting arrest without violence. The department said this 17-year-old was also charged in connection to a shooting from September 16 at a home on Arlington Circle.

The 15-year-old was charged with violating probation, public affray and resisting arrest without violence.

Both teens are being held in the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee.

“We truly believe that our officers saved someone’s life today," Quincy Police Chief Glenn Sapp said. "Most of those arrested have serious criminal histories and some were already under investigation for other gun crimes and shootings. Parents must do a better job of controlling their teenagers by getting more information from them about who they are hanging with, where they are hanging out at and what they are doing."

The department said its officers already patrol the Gadsden Arms Apartments routinely, so it will ask management to do more to stem the recent criminal activity.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.