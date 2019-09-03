15-year-old boy shot at Gadsden Arms Apartments in Quincy

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

Sept. 3, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night at the Gadsden Arms Apartments.

When police were called to the scene at 427 South Stewart Street at 9:11 p.m., they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his lower right leg.

The victim and witnesses told police they were in the parking lot area in the lower level of the complex when a gray sedan, possibly a Honda, drove through the lot with its headlights off.

Shortly after this, several shots were fired and the victim was hit.

The victim was treated and released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Monday night.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Quincy Police Captain Robert Mixson at (850)-627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850)-574-TIPS.

The department said you could be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.