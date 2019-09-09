Quincy police looking for runaway 16-year-old boy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department said it needs the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who ran away.

David Christopher White was last seen on August 26 at the Department of Juvenile Justice Office on Crawford Street in Quincy, Florida. Police said White is 6 feet tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said he has been seen in Liberty County and has family in Liberty County.

If you have any information, contact the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-7111 or your local law enforcement agency.

