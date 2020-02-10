Quincy police make arrest in homicide case from November

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting from November.

Vornell Davis, 26, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide for the November 17, 2019 murder of Karlos Campbell and the attempted murder of a woman at the 1400 block of Smith Street in Quincy.

He is being held at the Leon County Jail with no bond, police say. Police say the case is till active and more charges may be coming.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS or police at 850-627-0138.

