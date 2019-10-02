Quincy police arrest two for insurance fraud in connection to 2018 house fire murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department said it arrested two men in a complex insurance fraud case connected to a deadly July 2018 fire at an abandoned house.

The department has an open homicide investigation on the three deaths from the fire, but it said it has not charged either man with murder at this time.

Quincy police arrested Johathan Andrew Hinton, a 53-year-old insurance salesman from Tallahassee, on multiple insurance fraud charges on Monday. Cedric Byrd, a 37-year-old man from Quincy, was arrested Wednesday on the same charges.

Based on their investigation, police believe Byrd is related to Willie Robinson, who was killed in a triple homicide before he was found in a burning abandoned home along with his wife and son in July 2018.

Police said in March 2018, Byrd contacted Hinton, who is a licensed insurance agent, and asked him about buying an insurance policy for his "Uncle Willie". In June 2018, Byrd met Hinton several times and he did buy an insurance policy on Robinson, without him knowing, for $50,000, according to investigators.

Hinton admitted to police that Byrd forged Robinson's signature on the insurance policy application. Investigators said Byrd gave Hinton a combination of real and fake personal information for Robinson for the policy.

On July 6, 2018, United of Omaha issued a formal policy for Robinson, with Byrd as the beneficiary. Byrd and Hinton met on July 12, 2018, to add an accidental death benefit rider to the policy, which made the payout $100,000 to Byrd for Robinson's policy.

Just two weeks later, on July 27, 2018, Robinson, his wife and son were found dead in a house fire at 622 Seventh Street in Quincy. Autopsies later showed that all three had actually been murdered.

Quincy police said neither Byrd nor Hinton are being charged with murder at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-0138 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

