Quincy PD increases reward in November 2019 homicide case to $10,000

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Quincy Police Department says it has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in a November 2019 homicide case to $10,000.

According to a press release, police were called to the 500 block of Lincoln Street around 10 p.m. on November 17, 2019.

When police got there, they found a 19-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man died from his injuries.

Police say they need help from the public to solve this case. If you have information that leads to the arrest of the shooter, contact police at 850-627-0138 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The original reward was $5,000.

Read WCTV's original story on the shooting here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.