Quincy residents blame Hurricane surcharge for spike in utility bill costs

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Quincy residents say they plan to speak out at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting about expensive utility bills.

However, city officials say the rates residents see on their bills should be no surprise.

The Quincy City Commission voted in December to create a surcharge that would pay for Hurricane Michael recovery as well as build a reserve for future disasters.

The fee has been in effect since January.

City officials say the main reason most bills have skyrocketed is because of higher energy usage in the summer.

The City of Quincy has called in linemen from more than a dozen other cities to help restore power after Hurricane Michael.

Quincy’s mayor, Keith Dowdell, says restoring the power came with a price.

"0.9%. One-tenth of a penny,” Dowdell said.

That's the rate of the Michael Recovery surcharge tacked on to every Quincy resident's utility bill, based on usage, he also explains.

Dowdell says the fee is necessary to pay for power restoration and losses from the hurricane which totaled at about $3 million.

City officials say the only other option, besides the surcharge, to help pay for these damages and losses, would be to get rid of the police and fire departments, and recreation.

"You got three educators sitting up there on the city commission. Do you actually think we're going to get rid of the recreation department and take something away from these kids? No,” Dowdell began. “Are we going to get rid of the police department that provides us safety? No. Are we going to get rid of the fire department? No. That's not feasible."

Quincy resident Cynthia Muse doesn't think the surcharge is fair.

Her surcharge came out to $13 on her last utility bill.

"That's $13 that can go to some other bill,” Muse said.

She says her utility bill increased from about $170 to nearly $300 over the past few months.

She blames it on the surcharge.

"I'm on a low income. I'm just a monthly income person. I'm living monthly by monthly,” Muse explained. “It's killing me to pay my light bill, and then I got other bills, too. It just ain't right."

Some residents say something should be done.

Residents will have a chance to raise their complaints during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Mayor Dowdell says the commission will listen, however there is not expected to be any action taken on the matter.

