Quincy residents dealing with aftermath of weekend flooding

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 19, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Quincy city officials say heavy rain and inadequate sized drainage caused flooding on several streets in Quincy, adding a blown out transformer also caused non-contaminated oil to spill.

Over the weekend, WCTV showed video of Flagler Street completely under water. It had all dried up by late Monday morning, but residents say they're surprised there was that much flooding in the first place.

Markeyshia Monroe Hardy recorded a Facebook live video of the flooding on Flagler Street.

"It was very shocking to see a neighborhood where you grew up in have waist-deep water," she said. "That's unheard of. We're not near any rivers or lakes, so to have waist-deep water in this area is shocking."

"As you can see the water line here, it shows you that it was clearly throughout my home," explained Marlinda Johnson, who says about eight inches of water were inside of her house.

The City of Quincy provided sandbags Thursday night before the water started to rise.

"[The water went] Over the sandbags and into every house in the room," said Johnson.

You can see the waterline on Johnson's yard fence. The water is estimated to reach about two feet high.

"It's disheartening. In making repairs and trying to clean up things, I found my wedding dress, which had been preserved in a box," Johnson continued. "It's probably going to be totally destroyed. It's things like that that make me kind of sad."

Helen Jackson says her granddaughter couldn't drive to her first day of college classes Monday because her car was flooded out and wouldn't crank.

"You can tell where the water level was," Jackson showed. "It was all the way up here."

The water level is not the only thing still visible.

Inside, water still sits on the floor of the entire sedan, from the front to the back.

Water stains were left on the car seats.

"This is not something that just started," Jackson said. "This has been going on for years. They've been telling us that they're going to fix it. But, they're not fixing anything. I'm just tired of it."

"It's a question of people wanting to pay for what they want sometimes," said Quincy City Manager Jack McLean. "Right now, we've heard that they want to keep their property taxes low. It calls for resources to be able to do what we have to do."

McLean says the city has plans and engineering studies done o that area in the past and says the city commission will be looking at the current plan to see what can be done.