Quincy school under investigation for alleged child abuse

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

QUINCY, Fla.(WCTV) -- A Quincy elementary school is under investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families after a complaint alleging child abuse.

Officials say the complaint was made against Stewart Street Elementary School.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says they have been notified about the DCF investigation and they will follow-up if a criminal investigation is deemed necessary.

We will bring you additional details as they become available.