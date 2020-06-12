Quincy vigil calls for change in the shadow of former Confederate monument

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Almost 24 hours after a crew took down a 136-year-old Confederate memorial, dozens gathered outside the courthouse to cheer the move and call for further change.

The prayer vigil had already been set for Friday night before Gadsden County officials voted to remove the monument during a Thursday meeting.

The vigil was organized by a group of local clergy, who believe their voices represent a united Gadsden County ready for action. They had three specific demands for elected leaders. With the statue's removal, only two of those demands remain.

According to Rev. Charles Morris, the group wants local law enforcement agencies to establish Citizen Advisory Panels to provide input and review policy.

The clergy are also calling for the repeal of a Citizens Bill of Rights, which they claim is a piece of local law that unfairly oppresses development in the county.

"This will be the start, but it will last long after I'm dead," Morris said.

As for the Confederate memorial, Morris said he's not surprised it's gone.

"I'm sure people resented it, but I resented it even more," he said. "It was my grandfather, my grandmother. My great-grandmother was a mistress to a slave owner, that's how we got our property."

Another speaker at the vigil, Pastor Ty Smith, took it a step further. As he started his speech, he stood on the pedestal where the former memorial once sat.

"Let it be known I'm glad the statue is gone, but what are we replacing it with," he asked as he took the step.

He said the provoking move was spontaneous, but also from the heart.

"We must replace it with love," he said. 'We must replace it with power, we must replace it with unity for one another."

While WCTV crews talked with several locals out at the courthouse Thursday unhappy about the removal, no one showed up to express that disapproval during Friday's vigil. The final resting place for the monument is still to be determined.

The vigil ended with the ringing of a bell for victims who were killed by police and a nearly nine minute kneel to signify how long George Floyd remained on the ground.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.