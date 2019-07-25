Quitman Solar construction continues, second solar project proposed

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 25, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Brooks County will soon be soaking up the sun to power the community.

Construction is now underway on Quitman Solar, a new solar energy center going up in Brooks County.

NextEra Energy Resources said the facility will be home to more then 560,000 panels across more than 12,000 acres.

Once complete, it will be one of the largest solar energy centers in the state.

"The facility is used to produce low cost, clean energy at the end of the day," said Project Manager Stephen Land. "Obviously our fuel source is the run, which is pretty exciting. It's abundant and it's free, which is a large reason why we see tremendous growth for this industry."

Quitman Solar is expected to be up and running by the end of the year. The company expects the energy center to operate for thirty years, bringing in nearly $13 million in tax revenue.

NextEra Energy Resources is also working on a second solar energy project in Brooks County. Located on the Miami Plantation, the proposal is contingent on a special exception permit still being considered by the Brooks County Board of Commissioners. But this second project is getting some push-back from the community.

NextEra officials said the proposal at the Miami Plantation is completely separate from the 12,00 acre center currently under construction. It's this project that many nearby property owners are opposing, saying agriculture is a huge part of the community. Neighbors said they care about the environment and the wildlife that live there, and they want to see it stay that way.

Tall Timbers Research Inc. estimates that the agriculture industry brought in an estimated $21 million to Brooks County in 2018. Some believe this project could hinder that economic impact.

Shannon Turner Lasseter owns the Rosin Pine Plantation across the street. She said if the project is approved, it could impact the local deer population, putting hers, and surrounding hunting and agriculture businesses at risk.

"Recreational hunting, Deer hunting, quail hunting, fishing, that's who we are, and we're here because we love being here," Turner Lasseter said. "This is what we love doing, that's what Brooks County is all about, this is the soul of the county."

Many of the property owners said they support solar energy, but not one of this size or in this location.

NextEra officials said after completing environmental impact studies, they do not expect the solar panels to have any impact on wetlands or on wildlife.

Officials said the development will also include a vegetative buffer in order to minimize any visual impacts.

NextEra said if approved, it's expected to bring about $10 million of tax revenue to Brooks County, $5 million of which would go to local schools.

The Brooks County Commissioners are expected to vote on the matter on August 5.