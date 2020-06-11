Republican National Convention officially moved to Jacksonville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Republican Party has announced it is officially moving its National Convention to Jacksonville, Florida, according to a press release.

This comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said his state couldn't host the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is looking forward to bringing the event to his state.

"Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump," said DeSantis. "Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history."

City of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said hosting the event is a huge win for the city.

"The opportunity to highlight all our city has to offer and the tremendous economic impact is one I enthusiastically welcome, and we look forward to hosting an exciting event for all delegates and guests to enjoy," Curry said.

The Republican National Convention will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the release said. The committee said more details will be released in the coming weeks.

