RNC in Jacksonville could boost economy further west in Tallahassee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With part of the Republican National Convention now set to be held in Jacksonville, Tallahassee and the surrounding communities are hoping for spillover traffic and tourism dollars.

Kerri Post, the Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism and Visit Tallahassee, says her office was thrilled to learn a major event would be happening right up the road.

Thousands of people will stream into Jacksonville in late August; Post says the RNC will bring a much-needed lift in the tourism and hospitality industries in Tallahassee and Leon County.

"August is typically a slow month for us, as the kids are going back to school, whatever that may look like! And so for us to have this visibility, this visitation from a national event, is absolutely welcome business for our area in a time when we really need it," says Post. "There's always a lot of activity and meetings that surround the RNC, so we absolutely are anticipating a lot more visitor activity in those weeks."

Post says during COVID-19, many have become reluctant to fly. She believes Tallahassee can expect visitors who are driving to Jacksonville from the west.

Further east, hotel owners in Lake City also expect to see spillover and high booking numbers.

"Jacksonville is one of the bigger feeder cities for us because Jacksonville has a very big airport as well," says Lake City Hotels President Nick Patel.

Patel says his hotels have taken steps to make people comfortable during COVID-19.

"Extra cleaning, providing wipes, providing sanitizing stations, everyone wearing a mask, creating barriers," says Patel.

Patel says he expects this event to be like many others.

"Initially, what happens with all these events, is that Jacksonville will get sold out first. And the surrounding areas within an hour, hour and a half, will start getting calls from everybody for room bookings, so you expect that like with any big event," says Patel.

Leon County Republican Party Chair Evan Power says the convention will allow Republican leadership to shine.

"Any chance we get to showcase Florida and the leadership we've had here is a benefit to the Republican Party of Florida and our candidates here," Power says.

He agrees that the convention will help the local economy, and says the state is ready for a big event like this RNC.

"When you kind of look at them all, support staff, people who are attending for just a day or two, will kind of spill over. Especially people who want to go to capitals; people who go to conventions also want to go to capitals, so I think that could spill over here too," says Power.

