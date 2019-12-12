Raa Middle School's Trikia White named Leon Co. Teacher of the Year

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Augusta Raa Middle School teacher Trikia White was named the 2019-20 Leon County Schools Teacher of the Year, the district announced in a press release.

White has been a teacher at Raa for the past six years and a teacher for more than decade. Currently, she's the school's reading coach, Language Arts teacher and the 8th grade team leader.

"It is teachers like Ms. White who inspire our students and fellow educators to achieve their highest potential," Superintendent Rocky Hanna says. "I encourage the community to congratulate Ms. White for her accomplishments. I would also like to commend the other four finalists, the nominees and to thank our selection committee who had the difficult task of determining this year's winner."

Dr. Christopher Small, the principal of Raa Middle School, said White was worthy of the award.

"Ms. White is no stranger to finding solutions that build character and success in our studnets. She is a teacher that leads by example and has raised the bar for herself and others in order to achieve excellence."

White won the Glenn-Howell Distinguished Educator of the Year Award at Raa two years in a row. Along with her teaching duties and accomplishments, she served as a district trainer and instructor for The Foundations of Language and Cognition Reading Endorsement Course and was a participant in the Superintendent's Teacher Leader Academy.

The LCS Teacher of the Year Selection Committee was made up of district administrators, school principals and other community members. The committee conducted a redacted review of the applications. Five finalists were identified out of a pool of 44 candidates.

White is now eligible to compete in the statewide Florida department of Education Teacher of the Year Program.

