Race for Trace raises $30,000 for ALD research

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hundreds of runners woke up early Saturday morning, trying to beat the heat and show support for an inspiring nine-year-old boy.

Trace Thompson is battling ALD, or Adrenoleukodystrophy, a serious genetic disorder. A large crowd gathered at Robert Elementary School for the Race for Trace 5K Run Saturday. Organizers raised at least $30,000 in the months leading up to the event.

Trace is currently getting treatment in Minnesota.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.