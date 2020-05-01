Racist Instagram video circulates in Chiles HS community

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The principal at Chiles High School is condemning a video of a student making racist comments that’s circulating on Instagram.

“I want to make it crystal clear that we do not tolerate or condone any behaviors by our students, teachers or staff that would be racist or abhorrent in nature and action,” principal Joe Burgess said in a letter sent to parents and the community Wednesday evening.

Burgess says the school is investigating the video and will properly discipline all parties involved.

“I want to apologize to the students, families, community, teachers, and staff by the actions of these students as a reflection on all of us,” Burgess says.

The short video clip, sent by a parent to WCTV, shows a teenage girl saying the n-word repeatedly and laughing.

This is not the first time Chiles High School has dealt with racial issues.

In 2018, a video surfaced showing a student driving down a rural road, shooting a BB gun out the window while someone yells racial slurs and profanity.

In 2017, a small group of students was caught on video waving confederate flags in the parking lot. That lead to a verbal altercation between students, a threat circulating on social media, and vandalism to cars in the school parking lot.

Burgess responded by implementing a new policy banning all but American flags on the Chiles campus.

You can read the full letter Burgess sent to parents and the community Wednesday below:

Dear Parents, Guardians, and Community Members, This evening, me and my administration team were all sent videos of students at Chiles making racist comments captured on social media video. I have been made aware that the video has been circulating on social media. I want to make it crystal clear that we do not tolerate or condone any behaviors by our students, teachers or staff that would be racist or abhorrent in nature and action. The language is reprehensible. At this time we are in the midst of investigating this matter and will find out all the facts and properly discipline all parties involved swiftly. The Superintendent is aware of this incident. Due to FERPA regulations I cannot individually disclose what actions are taken by the school but I can tell you when it has been done. I want to apologize to the students, families, community, teachers, and staff by the actions of these students as a reflection on all of us. Parents – I implore you to have conversations with your children about their character and their choices, no matter their age. Videos and images, whenever they were taken, are hurtful and harmful to our student body, staff, and community. If your feelings about the goodness of people or cultures doesn’t include all races, genders, ethnicities or orientation you will find yourself in very bad positions at some point in your life. I understand that students are young but they know better and we must all do better. This includes monitoring your child’s phone and belongings in their room as it is important that you intervene or ask the school to help in the intervention of your child. The battle for the character of our students is a daily battle but there must be non-negotiables with these behaviors at home as it is for our school. Please continue to use our Anonymous Alerts system to make us aware of these incidents and any others that put students in danger. This includes students willing to harm themselves or others, child abuse, and illegal activity to name a few. I want to sincerely thank the students (at Chiles and other schools in Leon County Schools), parents, and community members who trusted us to alert me and my team of this video. I sincerely thank you for making us aware. Again I apologize for having to write all of you this evening about this but it’s imperative that we as school community acknowledge behavior and work immediately to address it. If you have questions or concerns, please understand that I cannot reveal the parties involved but I can talk to you about our process. Take care. Joseph L. Burgess



