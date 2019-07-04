Racists covenant language encourages new mural on downtown business

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Betton Hills Neighborhood Association is now working to remove racist language from a past covenant. The situation has prompted a new mural on a business downtown.

The face of former south African President Nelson Mandela, the legendary advocate for racial equality, now graces the side of the Anabelle Dias Law Offices near downtown Tallahassee.

"I just knew that I had to portray happiness and evoke it with this peace," said muralist Kollet Probst.

Probst told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan that art has long been a form of therapy for her. Over the course of two days this week, she was armed with an arsenal of spray paint and braved "brutal" temperatures to help someone else heal.

"She's having trouble dealing and processing it. So, the colors needed to be vibrant, uplifting and fun," she said of the Mandela mural.

"She" is referring to Dias, who also happens to be the woman who discovered the racist language in the covenant.

"She was really, really passionate about getting this problem and issue fixed because of the implicit racism and implicit segregation," said Tykeise Oliver, who spoke on behalf of Dias' firm. "She wants the people of Tallahassee, as well as herself, to take the necessary steps to create a positive change."

Oliver explained that Mandela is an idol of Dias' and someone that she looks to as a role model, which is why she commissioned his likeness and her favorite quote of his to the side of her building.

"As the quote said, 'It seems impossible until it's done,'" Oliver explained. "That's a quote that she lives her life by."

The mural off of 521 North Adams Street now stands as a reminder to the community about the fight against injustice and the art of forgiveness.