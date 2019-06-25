Radio system for Leon County first responders goes down

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Work to upgrade the city-owned radio system that serves emergency responders in Leon County crashed the system briefly Tuesday morning.

City spokesperson Alison Faris says the radio network unexpectedly went down Tuesday morning, while vendor Motorola was upgrading equipment.

That meant Tallahassee Police, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, FSU and FAMU police, Tallahassee Fire, and Leon County EMS were without radio communications for a short time.

Faris says there was no impact on residents. Although radios were not operating, emergency responders could use phones as a backup.

After WCTV reached out, Motorola said the outage lasted just one minute. The company says the system then went into backup mode for nine minutes, during which users were able to communicate via radio while the system recovered.

Consolidated Dispatch Agency director Steve Harrelson says the outage did not affect 911 phones or the CDA’s computer system. Dispatchers were still able to take calls.

Harrelson says if the radio is down dispatchers use phones to communicate with emergency responders.

“It’s not like the radio, but we don’t lose contact with the guys in the field,” Harrelson said.

The radio system vendor, Motorola, has come under fire in the past for issues with the performance of the CDA computer system.

A report found 10 system-wide outages from 2013 through 2015. That lead to a city audit reviewing the CDA contract with Motorola and a series of changes to update software and improve reliability.

Here’s the full statement from Motorola about Tuesday’s outage:

"Motorola Solutions is aware that the Tallahassee radio system experienced a one minute outage Tuesday morning during a system update. It then went into backup mode for 9 minutes and during this time users were able to communicate via radio while the system recovered. It is now fully operational. Motorola Solutions takes very seriously any issues with our communications systems and we are committed to supporting our customers to ensure their mission-critical networks are operating as designed."