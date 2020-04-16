Rags 2 Bags switches focus to creating masks

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sustainable Tallahassee is giving residents an opportunity to create masks for people in need.

The Rags 2 Bags group was using reusable material for grocery shopping bags. Three weeks ago, the group switched its focus to masks.

Volunteers can pick up mask kits and bring them back completed one week later.

"We have 292,000 people in Leon County, and our focus is trying to get some medical and social service organizations served as quickly as we possibly can. And obviously there's a huge need in under-served populations, and we're trying to give those focus an opportunity to get protected," said Demain Pasquarelli, the Executive Director of Sustainable Tallahassee.

Goodwill donated fabric for the masks, and Shoe Station donated brand new shoelaces.

The Rags 2 Bags group is stationed outside of Faith Presbyterian Church on Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can find more information about the group by clicking here.

