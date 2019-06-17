Railroad crossings close across South Georgia

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News
June 17, 2019
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Changes are underway on train tracks across South Georgia.
CSX Railroad is closing several railroad crossing across Lowndes County and Brooks County.
The company expects routes to be detoured for about two to five days to finish up repairs.
In Lowndes County, railroad crossing closures include:
Shelton Road near US-84.
James Road off of US-221 N Hwy.
Rocky Ford Road near Spain Ferry Rd.
Morrison Road near US-84.
Ousley Road near US-221 N Hwy.
S. Blanchard Street near E. Hill Avenue.
Thomas Street at E. Savannah Avenue.
Perkins Lane near W. Savannah Avenue.
Boone Road near W. Savannah Avenue.
In Brooks County, closures include:
Edwards Lane near Wall Ln and US-221 N Hwy.
W. Crawford Street between Green St. and Dunn Rd.
Dunn Road near W. Crawford St.