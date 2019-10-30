Rain and storms could impact Halloween

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Oct. 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As many prepare for dressing up in all-things spooky, there may be an extra accessory needed: A rain coat. An approaching cold front may bring a little more fright to the Halloween festivities.

A warm front was parked over the coastal Big Bend Wednesday morning, helping to keep conditions muggy and cloudy across the viewing area. In the western U.S., a trough of low pressure, which is expected to swing east in the short term, was in place helping to strengthen a surface low Wednesday into Thursday.

A cold front associated with the low will push into the eastern U.S. as the trough moves east, then northeast. The approaching front will increase the chance of showers and storms Thursday.

Guidance models are hinting at a line of showers and storms moving ahead of the front. Based on some of the short-term, high-resolution models, the odds for showers and storms will increase in the afternoon and remain through the evening as the line moves from west to east.

The intensity of rain and storms will likely fade as the line moves east as the best mid- and upper-level help will lift northward with the trough. Also, as daytime heating subsides late in the day, energy for stronger storms and rainfall will dwindle. But the odds for rain will still be in the likely category Thursday afternoon and evening (60% to 70%).

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be close to 80, but drop into the 70s by 8 p.m. As the front passes during the evening, there will a wind shift from the southwest to the west, then northwest, and it may be gusty at times.

Have a fun and safe Halloween! And be sure to download our WCTV Pinpoint Weather App for the latest radar and forecasts.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.