Rain chances and cold weather to begin new work week

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Nov. 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After a quiet and cool (cold?) weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia, changes are coming to the forecast early to midweek.

High pressure, centered over the Southeast Sunday evening, is expected to shift eastward over the next couple of days. In the meantime, light northeasterly flow to calm winds will persist Sunday evening.

A large trough of low pressure was centered over Hudson Bay in Canada Sunday evening, according to upper-level maps. A tighter gradient was noticed over Saskatchewan and Manitoba, which signals a southward swing. This trough is expected to slam southward into the Midwest and East. With the help of high pressure at the surface, frigid temperatures are expected to move into the aforementioned regions. It will hit the upper Midwest first with temperatures in the single digits to the teens.

It's going to be cold Monday! Some areas may set a record for coldest high temperature. pic.twitter.com/mpdU4Wnl6j — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 11, 2019

The cold air will make its way into the Big Bend and South Georgia, but will (luckily) modify along the way and not be that cold. Still, temperatures will be below average for mid-November. The average low for Tallahassee this time of year is in the upper 40s with the average high in the mid 70s.

Before the cold gets here, rain chances will slowly start to increase by Tuesday. For Veterans Day, the weather overall will be nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky. But there will be a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

Monday night’s rain chances will be slightly higher with lows closer to 60 degrees – a very warm change from the weekend’s low temperatures.

The cold front will arrive to the viewing area during the day Tuesday, bringing at least a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s, but the temps are expected to drop quickly after the front passes, and it will be breezy.

Guidance models range between 30 and 40 degrees for Wednesday morning (as of this update), so the scenarios are fairly wide open. The exact low will depend on the modification (warming) of the cold air as it sinks south, wind speed, cloud cover, and timing of the frontal passage. For now, a low in the mid 30s would not be unreasonable with a low near 40 along the coast. This forecast may change by Tuesday as the forecast becomes clearer. Regardless, bundle up and standby for the potential for the need to protect plants and pets.

The high will be in the upper 50s with winds between 5 and 15 mph with higher gusts and a mostly sunny sky. It will feel a little more like winter than fall.

Stay dry and bundled.