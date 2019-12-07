Rain chances in the forecast for the Winter Parade

By: Chalres Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Dec. 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's Christmas time in the city as Tallahassee is hosting The Winter Festival on Saturday. But a weak low-pressure center along with some moisture will help to keep some rain chances in the forecast.

A weak surface low was in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning, helping to bring in some cloud cover and a few showers. Most of the showers were along the coastline around noon, moving from west to east. There is a chance that some showers will develop northward into the Big Bend Saturday afternoon and evening.

The better rain chances will be along the coast but decrease as one moves northward. The odds for showers will be between 30 and 40 percent during the afternoon and early evening in Tallahassee.

