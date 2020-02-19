Rain chances return late week, and so will the cold air

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Feb. 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The warmth and muggy weather was in place Wednesday, but temperatures much below normal are back in the forecast.

The northerly movement of a warm front Tuesday allowed for not only some clearing in the Big Bend and South Georgia, but also warmer temps and more moisture. Dewpoints were in the 60s Wednesday morning, keeping the overnight temperatures on the mild side.

A stationary front was also stretched across the Southeast, bringing more heavy rain to places in the Deep South that don’t need anymore. High temperatures Wednesday will be close to 80 degrees – especially in the Big Bend counties.

A trough of low pressure is expected to develop and somewhat amplify over the Midwest and move into the Southeast by the end of the week. This will set the stage for developing a surface low and move the stagnant front into our area late week.

Rain chances are likely starting Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Rainfall totals could be near a quarter-inch in our southern counties, to near an inch to the north. Locally, higher rainfall amounts are possible.

The rain is expected to move out Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by colder and drier air moving into the region. The sky will clear Friday as high pressure takes hold of the Southeast. Lows Friday morning will be in the 40s. High temperatures are expected to get into the 50s Friday, which is below normal for this time of year.

Cold weather will be set in place for the weekend, with a morning low close to the freezing mark Saturday morning and a high in the 60s with a sunny sky. Sunday morning will be a little warmer, in the upper 30s, with highs getting back into the 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

It’s best to keep those thick coats on standby for the weekend. Stay warm!

