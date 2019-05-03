Rain chances stick around for the weekend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A trough moving through Florida will keep rain chances in the forecast for Friday, but a cold front and upper-level feature will keep those rain chances in place this weekend.

A lower-level trough was centered over Florida Friday morning, keeping moisture and lift in the area. This will set the stage for another day of 50-percent rain chances for Friday with the best odds in our eastern counties. It will be another warm day with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s. The cloud cover in the lower levels may help keep temperatures in check.

Dry air aloft will try to sneak in on Saturday, lessening the odds for rainfall in the Big Bend and South Georgia between 30 and 40 percent. The surface trough over Florida will also take off to the northeast around the ridge of high pressure. We could get a tad warmer Saturday as our forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees.

A weak upper-level trough and a cold front will make its way eastward toward Florida and Georgia as we get to Sunday. These features will increase rain chances Saturday night through Sunday. The odds for showers and thunderstorms will be near 60 percent. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a level one out of five (marginal) threat of severe weather, but the not-so-stellar dynamics will only keep it a very low risk of storms with damaging wind gusts.

The front is expected to pass our area early Monday, lowering rain chances by drying us out aloft. But the front will not cool us off as we are still expecting highs in the upper 80s to very close to 90.