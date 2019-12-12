Rain impacts 3 So. Georgia Christmas events

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 12, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville, Bainbridge and Moultrie are adjusting plans for Christmas events Thursday evening based on rain in the forecast.

Thomasville is reorganizing Victorian Christmas activities. Some events are moving indoors, like Santa's Corner and the famous stilt walkers. Street musicians are moving into local shops. Many food vendors will still be outside, but under tents.

Victorian Christmas continues all day Friday in downtown Thomasville.

The city of Bainbridge is postponing its Christmas parade until next Thursday, December 19, at 6:30 pm based on advice from the National Weather Service about Thursday evening's weather.

In Moultrie, the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade is also being postponed. It is being moved to Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 pm.

"This year’s theme is “A Christmas to Remember,” and we want to make sure you remember our parade for the right reasons. So please come out and join us on Saturday night!" city leaders said in a statement posted online.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.