Rain is gone, but cold weather is coming

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Two is the number of fronts it will take to get our temperatures into the 30s this weekend, bringing the temperatures below average for early March.

The center of low pressure was centered near the Apalachicola River Thursday evening with a cold front near Apalachicola. The front is expected to pass during the evening hours, clearing the viewing area overnight. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

A second cold front is expected to move into the eastern United States, bringing a secondary shot of cold air on Friday. No rain is expected with the front, leaving rain chances near zero. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with a mostly sunny sky. With a good pressure gradient in place, it will be a breezy day with sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest.

Temperatures Saturday morning will likely be in the mid 30s inland with a clear sky and a chance of patchy frost. The sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday looks about the same, but with a slightly warmer morning low (upper 30s) and highs close to 70.

Normal lows for early March in Tallahassee are in the mid 40s with highs in the lower 70s, leaving predicted low temperatures as much as 10 degrees below normal. In the long range, temperatures will be back above average by the next middle work week.