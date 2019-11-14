Rain likely Thursday night into Friday morning

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Nov. 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Rain was moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday afternoon, and more may be expected through Friday.

Aloft, a trough of low pressure was over southern Texas Thursday with another trough that was stretched from Oklahoma to Indiana. These two will eventually meet up, providing good uplift to maintain showers. Radar showed rain stretched from Texas eastward to South Carolina.

Locally, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, light to moderate rainfall was moving into the western and coastal Big Bend with heavier rainfall over the eastern Big Bend. All of the rain was moving northeasterly, aiming for South Georgia.

Rainfall is expected to continue Thursday night into Friday morning with the rain possibly making an impact on the morning commute. Temperatures overnight will hover around 50 degrees with a northeasterly breeze.

Rain chances will drop later on Friday but remain near 80 percent for the morning. Highs will be around 60, nearly 15 degrees below average. The trough will still provide lift through Friday night, but the higher atmospheric moisture values are expected to drop by noon Friday. The lower moisture values will keep rain chances lower Friday afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to drop as we get into Saturday to near 30 percent with a morning low in the upper 40s and highs in the lower to mid-60s. A center of low pressure is expected to develop off of the Southeast coast, reinforcing a northerly flow into Sunday. It will be drier over the weekend - especially on Sunday. The Sunday morning low will be near 40 with a high near 65.

