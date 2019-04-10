Rainstorms threaten delays at Masters tournament

By: CBS News

April 10, 2019

The Masters Tournament begins Thursday morning when 87 golfers competing for the fabled green jacket tee off at Augusta National Golf club. But a persistent rainstorm could delay parts of the tournament.

The Weather Channel says there's a 60 percent chance of rain in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday. On Saturday there's an 80 percent chance of rain, and it's even higher on Sunday, during final-round play.

While Augusta National features a SubAir drainage system to handle any rain, the threat of thunderstorms and lightning is the main issue heading into the weekend. The course had to suspend practice play on Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Masters tournaments have occasionally been affected by problematic weather since the tournament's inauguration in 1934, including seven straight Masters from 2002 to 2008 that experienced weather delays.

The players don't necessarily always play through rain, but they do continue golfing once the rain abates and the course is soaked dry by the drainage system. Even so, the ball is always affected by changes to Augusta's surface and landscape. And, as any golfer knows, a delay can throw off rhythm and momentum.

Tournament play officially begins on Thursday morning for 87 of the best golfers on Earth. The Masters will conclude on Sunday afternoon, April 14.