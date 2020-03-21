"Rally for Tally' to help local small restaurants

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Foodies is organizing a one day, city wide event to help local small business restaurants stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event's page (Click here to see the website) says that the goal is to "get people to order and pick up their food through curb side pick up." The article goes on to say that in return of your support of these businesses, they will offer coupons and other great offers.

Below, you will find a list of restaurants taking part in Saturday's event as it appears on the group's website:

(last updated: 3/21 at 11:10 a.m.)

Riccardo’s – Coupon for free glass house wine or cheesecake next visit.

Canopy Road Cafe – Spend $25, get a free Cinnamon Roll with purchase.

Madison Social – bouquet of fat fingers, fries and bacon for $10 – https://madisonsocial.com/bouquet

Jeri’s Midtown Cafe – Pimento cheese & crackers and a 15% off voucher to use next time you dine with us.

Gordos Northside – Croquetas and a large Gordo Sauce.

Gordos Pensacola Street – Croquetas and a tub of Gordo Sauce.

Habana’s Boardwalk – 20% off take out order.

Bumpas – Bumpa Rolls.

Proper – Free Hummus or Bratsticker side w/ purchase of two Prep meals. (Starting at $6 each).

Railroad Square Craft House – Free Drink Card for Next Visit.

Casa Grande – Free queso or Free flan when you spend $25+.

Lucy & Leo’s – Free cupcake or cookie card for next visit.

Ology Brewing Co – $6 Crowlers of Pilz & Free Ology Distilling Hand Sanitizer with every online curbside order. http://curbside.ologybrewing.com

JMo’s SneauxBall – Any Size Buy One, Get One 50% Off.

Break Fast Buffet – Choice of Peach Cobbler or Apple Cobbler serving with each order and 20% off voucher for next visit. https://www.facebook.com/breakfastbuffet

Nuberri – 10% off the total ticket.

Backwoods Crossing – Free piece of our bread pudding. Also a $10 gift card for use after October 1st with any to go order $40 or more. We’re also having a farmers market from 11am-4pm. Collards, Kale, Beets, Carrots, Watermelon Radishes, Sorrel, Shiitakes, Oyster Mushrooms,Hot Sauce, Jellies

Backwoods Bistro – Free piece of our bread pudding. Also a $10 gift card for use after October 1st with any to go order $40 or more.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (4620 Woodville Highway Location) – Customers will get a free large side of their choice upon purchase of a family meal deal. – ($16.99-$25.29 family meals) Add a large side for free.

Georgio’s Fine Food & Spirits – Guests will receive a free bread pudding with all to Go entree orders. 15% off all wine and beer bottles. www.georgiostallahassee.com

Decent Pizza – One free regular topping.

Smallcakes Tallahassee (Killearn and Parkway) – Free cupcake coupon to use day of or at next visit.

Reangthai – Free homemade ice cream or appetizer with the purchase of an entree. https://www.reangthai.com/

Little Italy Pizzeria & Restaurant – Homemade Soup or Dessert.

DEEP Brewing Co – Free Glass Growler with Purchase of Growler Fill. Curbisde Pickup Available. – Free w/ Purchase – http://pickup.deepbrewing.com

Los Compadres Express – One free GB, Chicken, or Grilled Veggies Taco with the purchase of one Item and Make it a meal. Does not apply for tacos.

Sage Restaurant – Curbside Service — A smile and sincere thank you.

Red Elephant – Complimentary appetizer for all orders over $30.00.

Wharf Casual Seafood – Free Wharf Shrimp or Fried Green Tomato Starter Card.

Burrito Boarder – Free order of Queso dip with every order placed through our new online order/pickup system. Order @ www.BurritoBoarder.com

Little Masa – Free vegetable egg rolls and a green tea tiramisu.

Florida Juice Company – Free Lemonade with Panini Purchase.

Brooklyn Pizza – Free Delivery Fee, Carryout special Buy one Large Pizza with a topping get one Free.

Masa Restaurant – 20% off all take out orders.

Essence of India – 20% off all take out orders.

Proof Brewing Company – For every $15 you spend in crowlers, you can receive one free core crowler (32oz can). Options are Eightfive-0, Mango Wit, Lager, or La La Land. Online or pick up, valid starting 03/21 – https://www.proofbrewingco.com/store

Midtown Caboose – 5 Free stamps on our loyalty punch card for every to go or curbside order.

Jim & Milts BBQ – Curbside pick up call 850-576-3998 to order.

The Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery – Hundreds of fresh Baked Loaves. 10 different kinds of bread. 4pm-6pm curbside pick-up only.

Nagoya Steakhouse Sushi – Free krab Rangoon 3-5pcs depending size of order.

El Jalisco (Southwood, Capital Circle, Kerry Forest, N. Monroe) – Get 5$ off any order of 30$ or more for dine in or to-go. We are also doing curbside service.

Dave’s Pizza Garage – Beat Corona Challenge – Large Cheese, Cheesy Breadstick Nubbies, Full Simple Salad, 6 homemade chocolate chip cookies – If we sell 150 of this deal by April 30th, FREE CORONA or FREE DRINK on Cinco de Mayo for anyone that comes in! – $30 – www.eatdavespizzagarage.com

RikSha Tacos – Chicken Curry Package/Tomato Curry Package/Beef-fry Package(serves 4) Pickup only. – $20 – RikSha Tacos Facebook page

The Power Plant Cafe – Serving Coffee & lunch through the pick up window (Cascades Park side) // more details call (850) 765-9771

Fresh Prep Co. – ($45 Value) BOGO!! Buy a weekly meal plan, get a weekly meal plan, free to gift* (Provide persons first name, last name, & email in the order notes during checkout & we will send them the gift!) – https://freshprepco.com/weekly-meals/

Tour Of Italy – 10% OFF Take Out/Curbside orders

Au Péché Mignon French Pastry Shop – Open 8-6 Tues-Sat with 50% seating, curbside takeout. Free loaf of bread with purchase of $25. Bigger orders will get more freebies!

Shula’s 347 Grill – Family style meals $40, get $10 for next visit, 20% off all curbside and to-go. https://www.facebook.com/TallyShulas347

Great Plates – Free drink , dessert, or Specialty Eggroll with any entree or Dinner purchase.

Boru Boru – Sushi Burrito + Ramen + Bowl – Get 20% with order of $20+. https://www.facebook.com/boruborutally

The Edison – Curbside pick up, call (850) 765-9771 // Free dessert with purchase of entree (to go or delivery) – Free Dessert – www.edisontally.com

Andrew’s Downtown – Open 12-7 pm Sat. Call 222-3444 for To-Go or Delivery. Free cup of homemade soup with each order. Delivery $2 within 2 miles, $4 within Capital Circle.

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant – Free Cheese dip or Dessert with purchase over +25 We sell alcohol togo – www.facebook.com/loscompadrestallahassee

Pho Me Vietnamese Noodle Bar – Service with a smile and a sincere thank you for your continued support – Www.phomenoodlebar.com

Paper Fox Coffee – $1 off any food item with purchase of any drink to go – https://paperfoxcoffee.smartonlineorder.com/

Lucilla – 40% off Wine & Beer — White Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding added to every carry-out order.

Little Paris – FREE Soup of the day and FREE Macaron (850) 765 7457. New hours – new hours 12 to 8 pm.

Lofty Pursuits – 10% off any order placed for Pick-up or Delivery through our NEW on-line ordering system at www.LoftyPursuits.com

Voodoo Dog – Open regular hours. We offer take out, delivery with Bite Squad & UberEats and Curbside Service. We also have happy hour from 3-6pm which includes $1.00 off of our Plain Dog, Voodoo Dog, Veggie Dog and during March our house made Chili Dog. We also have $1.00 off all beers. Our phone number is 850-224-0005.

Table 23 – 10% off all takeout orders/$5 btl of house wine with $50 order/$10 off all other bottles of wine/$10 Be Our Guest Card with $50 order/$3 kids meals.

Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q – FREE delivery within 5 mile radius on orders over $25! And a coupon for a free dessert on your next visit!

Wahoo Seafood Grill – 10% OFF all takeout and curbside orders. Call (850) 629-4059. Delivery available through online ordering on our website – www.wahooseafoodgrill.com

Maria Maria – Homemade Mexican Cuisine & Bakery Absolutely the BEST Mexican food in town!

McGowan’s Hops and Grapes – Free pork rinds with order – www.beerwinefun.com

Bird’s Aphrodisiac Oyster Shack – 10% off and will also be expanding our takeout menu to include oysters.

Munchies Pizza – 25% for any take out order.

Bagel Bagel – Free 2 pack cookies with any order plus $5 gift card for future purchase. Open 10am-2pm.

King Konch Seafood – Free drink with every combo purchase located at 2011 South Adams St.

Smoothie Time – 50% off smoothies with sandwich from 11-2 and bogo smoothies 3-7 everyday.

Hopkins Eatery (All locations) – Free side of chip OR drink OR dessert(dessert of our choice) with purchase of full sandwich or salad. Offering carry-out and curbside pickup for those who would prefer to not come inside.

Cypress Restaurant – 30% off all wines – Info About Ordering

Vertigo Burgers and Fries – Serivce with a smile

Grove Market Cafe – Service with a smile.

Arepana Latin Grill – Free Fountain drink or Iced Tea with any meal. Purchase of 4 meals will receive sample of Extras.

Dao Restaurant – 10% off bottled beer purchased with to go meal.

Relish Burger – Adult happy meals for $10. Single tasty burger, fries with choice of beer or Red wine. Take out Only – 11am-10pm.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.