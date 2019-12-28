Rams executive Bruce Warwick named FSU Football Chief of Staff

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veteran NFL operations executive Bruce Warwick has been named Chief of Staff for Florida State Football by Mike Norvell. Warwick has spent the last 11 years with the Rams in both St. Louis and Los Angeles including as director of football operations since 2012.

Warwick however is no stranger to the college ranks, serving at the highest level of football operations for Tennessee, Duke and Clemson among others in his almost 30 years in the business. He has also served as an assistant to the General Manager for the Green Bay Packers

“Since Coach Norvell took over, there has been an unmistakable energy and buzz around Florida State football, an iconic program with a rich and decorated history,” Warwick said in a statement from the University. “My conversations with Coach Norvell had me convinced that he is a dynamic leader that will do some special things at Florida State, and I wanted to be a part of it."