Ramsey, James crack CBSSports' Top 100 NFL players list

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State defensive standouts Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James have cracked CBSSports' ranking of the Top 100 NFL players ahead of the 2019 season.

Ramsey comes in at #27 on the list. CBS says about him:

"Ramsey has been in the NFL for three seasons and has been arguably the single best corner in the league for each of those three seasons. He's a shutdown guy, in the truest sense of the word. The Jaguars may not want to pay him now, but someone will eventually. "

The Smyrna, Tennessee native is about to embark on his fourth year in the league and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Still in his rookie contract, Ramsey has been outspoken about wanting an extension, something that isn't believed to happen while with the Jaguars.

Rising NFL sophomore James checks in the list at #42, tied at that ranking with Jets running back Le'Von Bell.

"James was simply spectacular as a rookie, immediately emerging as one of the NFL's best safeties and making several teams look ridiculous for passing on him in the draft. The Chargers love to move him around and use three or even four safeties on the field at once, and that works just fine for James. He's only getting started."

James racked up the accolades in 2018, garnering a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team, being named First Team All-Pro and being named a Pro Bowler in his first year.

The Haines City, Florida product also led the Chargers in tackles, logging 105 total take downs, 75 of which were solo (also a team best).

Combined, the Falcons, Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins netted seven players on the list.

Falcons



Julio Jones (WR) - 11



Matt Ryan (QB) - 30



Grady Jarrett (DT) - 70



Deion Jones (LB) - 74 Jaguars



Calas Campbell (DE) - 26



Jalen Ramsey (CB) - 27 Buccaneers

