Raphael Coleman, former ‘Nanny McPhee’ child actor, dies at 25

Raphael Coleman, the former child actor who starred in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee” alongside Emma Thompson, has died at age 25.

Variety reports Coleman died on Friday after collapsing on a run.

Coleman’s mother, Liz Jensen, shared the news of his death on Twitter.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” Jensen wrote. “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Besides “Nanny McPhee,” Coleman starred in two other feature-length films, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind.”

He later studied zoology and became an activist with Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental activist organization, for which he assumed the name James “Iggy” Fox.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.