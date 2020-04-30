PanCare Health to offer rapid antibody testing at COVID-19 sites

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — PanCare Health will begin rapid antibody testing at its COVID-19 testing sites starting on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The antibody tests are available to everyone at the testing sites via appointment.

PanCare Health has sites in Panama City, Marianna, Bristol, Port St. Joe and Eastpoint.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no requirements to receive this testing, and there are no fees for anyone for any services provided at PanCare Health testing sites. If you have insurance, your insurance company will be billed.

PanCare Health says the rapid testing will provide one of three results.

One, it can tell if someone has ever been exposed to coronavirus and now has the antibodies.

Two, if a person is currently infected with coronavirus, a positive test would be followed up with a nasal swab to confirm it as a true positive.

Finally, the test can tell if you've never been exposed to COVID-19 and don't have any antibodies.

To be scheduled for testing, call the COVID-19 response line at 850-215-4181. That line is staffed for each location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PanCare Health says people who show up to a testing site without an appointment will be turned away and asked to call the response line to schedule an appointment.

