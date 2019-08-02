Rare ‘corpse flower’ famous for its size and smell draws hundreds to NC State

By: Zak Dahlheimer | CBS17 News



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-- A rare plant, famous for its size and smell, is drawing hundreds to NC State University this week.

Thursday, the plant known as the “corpse flower” bloomed.

The plant’s owner, Brandon Huber, told CBS 17 the plant typically blooms at sunset, and they believe the Thursday’s storms triggered the flower to bloom when it got darker outside.

NC State officials said the flower is known for having a stench that’s comparable to rotting flesh, and it’s one of the largest flowering structures in the plant kingdom.

People who came out Thursday to see the flower bloom said the plant is bringing a lot of attention to campus.

