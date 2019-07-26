Rattlers, Cougars set for late-December matchup

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
July 26, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M basketball has had another non-conference opponent announced after Washington State unveiled their non-conference schedule Thursday evening.
The Rattlers and Cougars will battle on December 19 in Pullman, Washington.
Our 2019-20 nonconference schedule is complete!— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) July 25, 2019
Story: https://t.co/MWAQjvEWSH
Schedule: https://t.co/jXgQNEzHMK#GoCougs | #Nerdball pic.twitter.com/73tXVHx1by
WSU joins FAMU's non-conference schedule that includes trips to Southern Cal (11/5), Kansas State (12/2) and Iowa State (12/31).
Washington State logged an 11-21 overall record last season, and went 4-14 in the Pac-12, finishing in 11th place in the conference.
The Rattlers and Cougars have met just once previously, on December 14, 1990 as part of the UAB Classic. WSU won, 90-74.