Rattlers, Cougars set for late-December matchup

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M basketball has had another non-conference opponent announced after Washington State unveiled their non-conference schedule Thursday evening.

The Rattlers and Cougars will battle on December 19 in Pullman, Washington.

WSU joins FAMU's non-conference schedule that includes trips to Southern Cal (11/5), Kansas State (12/2) and Iowa State (12/31).

Washington State logged an 11-21 overall record last season, and went 4-14 in the Pac-12, finishing in 11th place in the conference.

The Rattlers and Cougars have met just once previously, on December 14, 1990 as part of the UAB Classic. WSU won, 90-74.