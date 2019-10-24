Rattlers, Lady Rattlers ready for season to begin as media day held at Lawson Center

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Lights, camera, action. Florida A&M going under the spotlight Thursday afternoon as the men's and women's basketball teams held Media Day at the Lawson Center.

The two squads will each look a bit different this year.

The Lady Rattlers are led by a new head coach in Kevin Lynam, who'll have his share of fresh faces with five freshman incoming for 2019/20. But, the outlook, and his team's attitude in general, is positive.

For the guys, the biggest challenge in Robert McCullum's third year at the helm is replacing the production of scoring guard Justin Ravenel, who led the team with 15.6 points scored per game last season.

Despite the question marks surrounding both squads, the Rattlers say they're ready to get the season underway.

"I'm excited for this season," said junior guard Kamron Reaves. "Looking forward to competing with a lot of teams, I know we've got a lot of road games so I just look forward to traveling and competing with other teams."

"This team has gelled quite naturally," coach Lynum said. "I mean, we have a very fun group. We have a very high character group. We understand that no one individual within this team can do it by themselves, that we're gonna have to do it together."

FAMU's men open their season on Tuesday, November 5 at Southern Cal.

The Lady Rattlers begin their campaign on Nov. 5 at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, South Carolina.