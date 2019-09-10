Rattlers back to up-tempo offense as they prepare for home opener

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There's an old folk saying; it's impossible for a tiger to change it's stripes.

Two weeks ago at Spectrum Stadium, the Florid A&M offense felt it necessary to do just that.

Willie Simmons unit is known for their up-tempo style of play, as are the UCF Knights, and with the Rattlers concerned about pace, they decided to tone it down in hopes of limiting the Knights' scoring opportunities.

However, FAMU wasn't able to keep the chains moving, leading to a 62-0 shutout loss.

But, Simmons is happy with how his offense has performed over the last two weeks in practice and is ready to see his squad back in it's familiar fast-pace against Fort Valley State on Saturday.

"So after that week was over now, that gave us a week which is why the bye was so critical; it gave us a week to get back into our philosophy of being an up tempo, fast paced offense and that's what I wanted to see from our guys," Simmons said. "They've responded in a major way. We're practicing as fast as we've ever practiced since I've been here and so hopefully we'll be able to show that this coming Saturday but that was the big emphasis for us offensively was to get back to our tempo."