Rattlers baseball schedule announced

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Home matchups against South Florida, Mercer and the University of Dayton highlight the 2020 Florida A&M baseball schedule.

The Rattlers will open the season on Monday, February 17, against South Florida and will follow that up with a two-game series against Mercer on Feb. 18-19 before heading to Jackson, Mississippi to take on Alcorn State, Jackson State and Southern in the MEAC/SWAC Tournament from 2/21-23.

Sandwiched between a home weekend series against Dayton (2/28-3/1) are two trips to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and Wednesday, March 4.

Other home series for FAMU this coming year include Illinois State (3/10), Quinnipiac (3/13-15), Alcorn State (3/20-22), Maryland Eastern Shore (3/27-29), Alabama State (4/1), Jacksonville (4/7), Norfolk State (4/9-11), North Carolina A&T (4/24-26), North Carolina Central (5/1-3) and North Florida (5/5).

FAMU will hit the road for matchups against Jackson State (3/6-8), USF (3/11), Mercer (3/17-18), North Florida (3/24), Alabama State (3/31), Delaware State (4/3-5), Jacksonville (4/14), Auburn (4/21) and Bethune-Cookman (5/7-9).

The Rattlers went 27-34 last year, but rallied in the MEAC tournament to clinch a spot in the NCAA baseball tournament, where they lost to Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina in straight days.

To view the full FAMU schedule for 2020, click here.