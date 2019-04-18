Rattlers celebrate FAMU Day at the Capitol

By: Tiffany Lewis

April 18th, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University staff, faculty, and alumni showing out at the Florida Capitol on Thursday for the annual FAMU Day at the Capitol.

Advocates and supporters gathered to highlight the University's achievements and seek legislative backing to fund the school's top priorities.

FAMU administration is lobbying legislatures to secure more than 24 Million Dollars to pay for the center for Academic and Student Success Building.

"It's a facility that will allow us to consolidate in one place all of our student services from financial aid, admission, to councling and health services and so forth." FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said.

Other funding priorities include $13.5 Million for general operations enhancements to facilitate increase in retention and graduation rates.