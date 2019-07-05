Rattlers hoops to take on Iowa State on New Year's Eve

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Friday morning, the third non-conference game for the 2019/20 slate for Florida A&M basketball was announced as the Iowa State Cyclones announced their full non-con slate for the upcoming season.

The Rattlers and Cyclones will get together on New Year's Eve in Ames.

The Rattlers' matchup with ISU is the third known non-conference game for FAMU this season, along with road trips to take on Southern California on November 5 and matchup with Kansas State on December 2.

FAMU and ISU have met on just one other occasion, a November 27 matchup in 1989 in which Iowa State won, 93-68.