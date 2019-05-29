Rattlers hoping big league treat Wednesday better prepares them for Friday's Regional opener

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Make no mistake about it; this weekend to Atlanta for the Florida A&M baseball team is a business trip, as the Rattlers are making their first Regional appearance since 2015.

And, while Friday the team will tighten on their helmets, Wednesday, the Fangs are, metaphorically at least, loosening their ties.

The Rattlers left Tallahassee earlier than expected on Wednesday in order to get to Atlanta in time to go to Wednesday night's Braves game against the Washington nationals.

FAMU received free tickets to the National League East showdown and will be a chance to unwind and relax before Friday's bout with Georgia Tech.

Head coach Jamey Shouppe says he also hopes the game gives the team a little extra motivation before facing the #3 team in the country.

"It just made too much sense; half our team has never seen a big league game, it's too good of an opportunity to miss," Shouppe said. "College is all about that experience and we're hoping it will be a great experience for our guys, maybe motivate them a little bit in the process of getting a chance to see a big league venue and big league players, how they go about their business."