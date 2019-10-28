Rattlers move up in FCS poll after weekend win

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M continues to roll on the football field.
Saturday, the Rattlers logged a 24-12 win over Morgan State and, even more impressively, did so without starting quarterback Ryan Stanley.
Former Godby Cougar Rasean McKay led the way as the Rattlers moved to 5-0 in in MEAC play.
McKay, a redshirt freshman, logged his first career collegiate start and threw for 246 yards on 25-of-35 passing with a touchdown and an interception.
Monday afternoon, the Rattlers garnered more good news, as they moved up to #17 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, the highest ranking for the program since Week 5 in 2002.
