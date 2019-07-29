Rattlers picked third in conference, place 11 on preseason teams

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M Rattlers have been picked to finish third in the MEAC Preseason Poll while 11 Rattlers have been honored with Preseason All-MEAC recognition.

FAMU is picked behind only two-time defending conference champions North Carolina A&T State and Bethune-Cookman in the preseason coaches and Sports Information Director poll. The Aggies received 12 first-place votes, the Rattlers received two and Wildcats garnered one.

FAMU was picked to finish fifth last year and garnered one first place vote. FAMU finished third in 2018, behind the aforementioned Aggies and Wildcats.

The Rattlers also saw 11 players garner preseason all-conference honors. FAMU placed two on the First Team, place kicker Yahia Aly and punter Chris Faddoul.

Quarterback Ryan Stanley headlines the Second Team, along with running back Deshawn Smith, wide receiver Xavier Smith and defensive back Terry Jefferson.

Running back Bishop Bonnette, wide receiver Chad Hunter, defensive lineman Demontre Moore, linebacker Elijah Richardson and defensive back Herman Jackson, Jr. were each named to the conference's Third Team.

