Rattlers rally late, defeat rival Southern, 27-21

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-1) would rely on a strong defense and some late game heroics to lift the orange and green over the Southern Jaguars (1-3) Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

In front of a crowd of over 27,000 (a non-homecoming record for a FAMU home game), the Fangs would light up the scoreboard early, capping off their opening drive with a Ryan Stanley 26 yard touchdown pass to George Webb.

The Jags would start the ensuing on their own one yard line where quarterback Ladarius Skelton would be sacked in the endzone by Derrick Mayweather for a safety. The two teams would trade touchdowns and Southern would commit another safety before half for a 19-7 score.

However, it was SU who would come into the third quarter and generate momentum Skelton would throw a TD pass to Jamar Washington to put the visitors within a possession. The Jaguars would then take the lead to start the fourth quarter as Skelton would scramble for a nine yard touchdown to take a 21-19 lead.

However, the FAMU offense would rise the occasion as Stanley would engineer a game winning drive eventually throwing a 17 yard touchdown pass to Xavier Smith to give the Fangs the final 27-21 lead of the night.

Florida A&M will start MEAC play on the road next week, heading northward to take on the Norfolk State Spartans.