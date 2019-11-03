Rattlers strike Delaware State, Stanley and Smith set records, 52-30

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –It was another game in the win column and the record books for the 17th ranked Florida A&M Rattlers (8-1, 6-0 MEAC), defeating the visiting Delaware State Hornets (1-8, 0-6 MEAC) at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The FAMU offense started hot, scoring 31 unanswered points to start the contest, with four touchdown passes from Ryan Stanley, the second of which, a 25 yard strike to Xavier Smith allowed Stanley to pass Quinn Gray as the all-time touchdown passer in Florida A&M history.

"We're just sticking to the mission,” Stanley said of his historic day. “A lot of guys in that locker room were here when we were 1-10 and now we've got a chance to finish 10-1. It's all glory to God and I'm just blessed that all the hard work has paid off but we've still got a lot to go."

Smith also set a Rattler record on the day, catching a school record four touchdown passes breaking the record of three held by three players (Cainon Lamb, Jacquay Nunnally and Ray Alexander), finishing the day with nine grabs for 184 yards.

The Rattlers are headed into their second bye week of the season in sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with only a home game against Howard and the Florida Classic against rival Bethune-Cookman remaining on the schedule for the orange and green.

