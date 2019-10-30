Rattlers strike for win in only exhibition, 90-74

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Six Rattlers notched double-figure scoring and a big second half powered Florida A&M past Edward Waters, 90-74, in the Fangs' only preseason tune up before the regular season.

Four Rattler starters scored in double-figures: Rod Melton (18), M.J. Randolph (17), D.J. Jones (14) and Nasir Core (12).

Jones added 12 rebounds (two offensive, 10 defensive) to his stat line, leading all players.

