Rattlers to play eight home games as part of 2019/20 men's basketball schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Trips to Honolulu, Hawai'i, Seattle, Washington and Knoxville, Tennessee highlight the 2019/20 men's basketball schedule for Florida A&M, released by the school on Monday.

FAMU opens the season with 13 straight games away from the Lawson Center, including all 11 non-conference games and the first two MEAC games, at NC Central and NC A&T State.

After a season-opening tilt against USC in Los Angeles, FAMU will play three games (November 8-10) in Honolulu as part of the Rainbow Classic with matchups against Pacific (11/8), South Dakota (11/9) and Hawai'i (11/10).

FAMU will also play at Seton Hall (11/23), Kansas State (12/2), Tennessee (12/4), Washington State (12/19) and Iowa State (12/31) as part of a rather grueling non-conference slate.

The Rattlers will play their first home game of the season on January 11 as part of a two-game stand against Morgan State and Coppin State.

Other home dates on the Rattlers' schedule include North Carolina Central (1/20), a three-game stretch to open February against Bethune-Cookman (2/1), Howard (2/8) and NC A&T State (2/10), and matchups with Norfolk State (2/22) and South Carolina State (2/24).

FAMU closes the season at Bethune-Cookman on March 5.

To view the full FAMU basketball schedule, click here