Rattlers welcome 2020 class on National Signing Day

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
February 5, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has announced 16 new signees to their 2020 class on National Signing Day.
Of FAMU's class, 10 are from Florida and two are from the Big Bend: Godby offensive lineman Michael Brown and Blountstown running back Tre'ven Smith.
The class consists of five offensive lineman, three defensive backs, two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, one running back, one quarterback, one linebacker and one defensive tackle.
The Rattlers 2020 class can be seen below.
For more on FAMU's 2020 signing class, click here.
