Rattlers working to not let Southern win hangover into MEAC opener

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was an emotional win for the Florida A&M football team on Saturday, as the Rattlers came back in dramatic fashion, beating long time rival Southern, 27-21.

The game, while incredibly exciting, was also exhausting: The Rattlers literally left it all out on the field and were drained by the game's end.

But now, somehow, someway, the team has to regroup and prepare for this Saturday as FAMU will hit the road and face Norfolk State to open MEAC play.

On paper, this should be a win for the Rattlers, but it could also be a sneaky letdown game.

For head coach Willie Simmons, he's not worried about a hangover from last week, saying his team is hungry to keep proving they belong.

"This team isn't satisfied," Simmons said. "There's still a lot more out there for us to take and we know to take that we have to work hard every single day, so Sunday's practice was very spirited.

"I think this team is really starting to understand, in order to be great, the consistency of being great starts in practice," Simmons continued. "It doesn't show up on Saturday's alone."

